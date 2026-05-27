MILWAUKEE — A community organization is gathering residents directly impacted by flooding in the Milwaukee area to turn their lived experiences into clear demands for city action.

WATCH: Milwaukee community justice group hosts flood solutions event

Milwaukee community organization to hear from residents affected by flooding to find solutions

The Milwaukee Justice Strategy Blitz is hosted at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. For two days starting at 10 a.m., organizers are listening to a group of residents who signed up for the event and are impacted by flooding.

At 5 p.m., the community can come together for an open group discussion where residents will serve as the experts on what solutions can look like.

Alonna Johnson

Shalina Ali, a program organizer, said the effort is about giving residents a voice to take a stand.

"When we talk about people who are impacted by flooding, we're talking about people who may still be dealing with mold in their homes, people who don't have the finances to be able to replace major appliances," she said.

Iris Gonzales, also an organizer, said the residents should lead these conversations.

"We know that the people who are closest to the problems have the best solution. We also know that their lived experience is powerful data and expertise," she said.

Ali said the goal is to turn the conversation into a 90-day action plan with three to five priorities for the city to tackle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip