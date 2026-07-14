Milwaukee Common Council delays vote on pursuit policy changes recommended by Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Common Council delayed a Tuesday vote on Fire and Police Commission recommendations that would change the city's pursuit policy.

Alders say the delay followed a last-minute change after the city attorney asked for more time to review how the recommended policy changes are written.

WATCH: TMJ4's Ben Jordan on Milwaukee Common Council delaying vote on pursuit policy changes

TMJ4's Ben Jordan on Milwaukee Common Council delaying vote on pursuit policy changes

If approved by two-thirds of the council, the recommendations would prohibit police from pursuing a vehicle after an attempted traffic stop if reckless driving is observed. Officers would also be required to terminate a chase if it increases the danger to the public.

Additionally, the police department would be required to publicly release body and dash-camera video of pursuits that result in death or serious injury within 15 days.

MPD dash video obtained by TMJ4 Milwaukee police pursuit crash from Oct. 28, 2024

The effort has faced resistance. The police chief rejected it, and a Common Council committee voted against it as well.

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore addressed why the matter is being brought before the full council despite the committee's opposition.

TMJ4 Alderwoman Sharlen Moore represents Milwaukee's 10th District which include Dyer Playfield.

"Some may wonder why bring this to the full Common Council. What's your response to that?" reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"Absolutely. The committee represents a small portion of the council, and so they provide recommendations, and the beautiful thing about democracy is that we have the opportunity for the full council to have a vote on it," Moore said.

Moore says the vote will be brought before the Common Council on July 31.

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