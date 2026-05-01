Milwaukee businesses celebrate Kentucky Derby with food, fashion, and charity fundraising

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee-area establishments are gearing up for Kentucky Derby weekend with themed events featuring specialty menus, best-dressed contests, and charitable giving.

In Wauwatosa, Executive Chef Joe Muench is preparing a Derby-inspired spread for guests expected to arrive in full festive fashion.

"A lot of people dressed in very colorful, bright outfits," Muench said.

The event will include both a live and silent auction, along with a competition for the most stylish attendees.

"We also have a contest for best dressed," Muench said.

The menu leans into Derby tradition with a Southern twist.

"A nice appetizer of deviled eggs with crab salad. Ahi tuna and give it a little southern twist with a sweet potato pancake," Muench said.

Alonna Johnson

The occasion carries added meaning for Muench and his team, as the restaurant's anniversary falls on Derby Day.

"Our anniversary is on the Derby so we always throw the party on Derby Day weekend," Muench said.

The celebration also serves a larger purpose. All proceeds from the event benefit Hunger Task Force, with a focus on summer meal programs.

"All our proceeds go to benefit the programs at Hunger Task Force especially the summer meal programs," Muench said.

The partnership between the restaurant and the organization has spanned more than a decade. Last year, the event raised more than $20,000 for the cause, and organizers are hoping to surpass that total this year.

"It's a great way to start spring," Muench said.

Across town in Walker's Point, Shaker's Cigar Bar is also rolling out the red carpet for Derby Day. Owner Bob Weiss says the building is already reserved for Saturday's festivities.

"Where we will be featuring quite a bit of activities for Derby Day," Weiss said.

Weiss expects a packed house, with the bar opening on two levels throughout the day.

"We open up at noon downstairs and at 3 o'clock upstairs on the rooftop," Weiss said.

The bar will be stocked with Derby-themed drinks from top to bottom, starting with a classic.

Alonna Johnson

"The first, of course, is this beautiful mint julep," Weiss said.

"We have things like Kentucky mules that are very much like a Moscow mule," Weiss said.

Shaker's will also hold its own best-dressed competition.

"We do have contests as well for women's dresses, for women's hats, the feathers, everything that goes along with that," Weiss said.

Weiss says the multi-level venue offers something for everyone, drawing guests from as far as Chicago and Sheboygan.

"Because we operate in multiple levels, you get multiple fields and different sensations, you're not locked into one particular theme or vibe that takes place," Weiss said.

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