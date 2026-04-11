MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks are wrapping up an underwhelming season with their last home game Friday evening, but some fans still went the extra mile to be there.

While it has been an anticlimactic season for the Bucks, passionate fans from all over the country traveled to Milwaukee for the final home game.

Watch: Milwaukee Bucks fans travel across country for final home game

Milwaukee Bucks fans travel across country for final home game

After a 13-hour drive, Colt Jerry, and his family made it to Milwaukee. Being at the game was a dream for Jerry and a present from his mother.

"I drove from Texarkana, Arkansas," Jerry said. "I've always aspired to come to Milwaukee, and I've been begging her for, I would say, the last three years, on and on."

He is not the only out-of-state fan getting a game-day gift. Ventre Woolery traveled from New York to see the team.

"Well, it's my birthday weekend, and my amazing girlfriend got me tickets to go to the Bucks game, because this has been my favorite team since I've been a little kid," Woolery said.

Both fans agree that it has been an underwhelming season and wonder if this game will be the last time they see Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing a Bucks jersey.

They say even without Antetokounmpo, they will forever be Bucks fans.

"Absolutely all the way through, ride or die, baby," Jerry said.

"Oh, for sure, always be a Bucks fan for life. I'll definitely follow him around, not become like a fan of any team, but I'll definitely support him," Woolery said.

That is the difference between a bandwagon fan and a real one. Whether Antetokounmpo stays or goes, and whether the team wins or loses, these out-of-state fans will always back the Bucks.

"I feel like the Bucks, they can accomplish anything if they really put their minds to it. We've had great players in the past, like Sidney Moncrief, Ray Allen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. So, you know, I think even after Giannis, we'll find a way to keep winning," Jerry said.

"Compared to a lot of teams, we're a smaller market team, but I feel like the fan base doesn't we don't seem small market or like a small team, like the love is really big," Woolery said.

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