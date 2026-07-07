MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee brothers lost more than $7,500 in camera equipment when someone broke into their cars on the Fourth of July, taking the tools behind their business, passion and creative bond.

Matthew Moore, founder of On Sight Productions, said more than $6,000 worth of gear was stolen from his car. His twin brother, Malachi, lost about $1,500 in equipment — a major setback as he was just beginning to pursue content creation and cinematography.

MATTHEW MOORE Matthews Facebook Post pleading for the communities help

Matthew said the theft happened near 2nd and Lapham while he was working a video gig.

“By the time I got done and I came outside, that's when I realized that my car had got broken into and my stuff was gone,” Matthew Moore said.

On Sight Productions Matthew & Malachi Moore

Before Matthew could fully process what happened to his own car, he said he realized his brother’s vehicle had also been burglarized.

Watch: Milwaukee brothers lose $7,500 in camera gear to Fourth of July break-in

Milwaukee brothers lose $7,500 in camera gear to Fourth of July break-in

“I don't know, the, my emotions was running, but honestly, like, I was just really in shock, if anything,” Matthew Moore said.

For the 22-year-old twins — recent graduates of MATC and UW-Whitewater — photography is more than a career path. Matthew said their father introduced him to photography when he was 10 years old, and over time, the camera became a way for both brothers to tell stories and connect with their community.

Mathhew Moore A younger Matthew Moore and his camera

“Able to be creative through a media lens has always been something I've been passionate about, has been able to give me a voice and give other people a voice as well in my community through, uh, multimedia production, and, um, I really don't know who I would be without it like today,” Matthew Moore said.

Among the stolen items was a camera with personal meaning. Matthew said it was the second camera he ever bought — and one he purchased with money earned through his own business.

“I had another secondary camera that was in there, um, which was my second ever camera that I bought based on, um, out of the profit that I made from my business,” Matthew Moore said.

Matthew Moore of On Sight Productions Matthew Moore of On Sight Productions

Matthew said the bag also included lenses, audio equipment, cords, tools, monitors, batteries, SD cards, flashes and a camera strap his father gave him.

He said the stolen equipment was not insured. The brothers filed a police report the night of the theft but have not received any updates.

Matthew said the loss has been difficult to process, but he is leaning on faith, family and community support.

“I've just been trying to stay positive and lean on my community,” Matthew Moore said.

The brothers have launched a GoFundMe in hopes of replacing some of the stolen gear and getting back behind the camera.

To donate click the GoFundMe link here: https://gofund.me/a3fee9a90

To check out On Sight Production click here: https://www.onsight.productions

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