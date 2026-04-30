Milwaukee Brewers fans use buses and bicycles to avoid traffic and parking at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers fans are finding alternative ways to get to games at American Family Field, avoiding traffic and parking hassles by taking the bus or riding bicycles.

Story Hill resident David Steele, executive director of MobiliSE, rides the bus every day and encourages others to do the same, especially with ongoing construction on Interstate 94.

"Before I lived around here, I would routinely take the Milwaukee bus or bike to the Brewers game," Steele said.

Steele noted that while tailgating is enjoyable, leaving the stadium can be difficult.

"There’s a lot of fun to be had in the parking lot with tailgating, but getting out of that parking lot after the game is not fun," Steele said.

He prefers the bus for a quicker exit.

"You walk to the bus stop, and you’re out of there very quickly," Steele said.

Alonna Johnson

Steele also pointed out that taking the bus helps reduce post-game risks.

"It’s speeding, driving too fast, and you know the concerns around drunk driving," Steele said.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is making it easier to ride. Passengers can now pay with a credit card, debit card, or smartphone. The tap-and-go system also qualifies riders for fare capping if they use the same payment method.

"You’d be surprised at how efficient and usable the bus system in Milwaukee is and continues to be, so check it out," Steele said.

Other fans are skipping cars and gas altogether by biking to the ballpark. Michael Lee is a bicyclist with the Brew Cruisers, a group that usually rides to Brewers games every first Friday of the month.

"We’re a group of bicyclists, bike enthusiasts and baseball fans who ride to Brewers games once a month," Lee said.

Alonna Johnson

The group rides from Walker’s Point down the Hank Aaron Trail to American Family Field.

"We know it’s pretty expensive nowadays to own a car, to pay for gas, and there’s traffic that's going to be around the stadium," Lee said.

There are four spots for bike racks around the stadium entrances. For those without a bicycle, Bublr offers rentals around the city, including a station near the Gantner lot.

Riding together is part of the experience for the Brew Cruisers.

"Then we meet at the tailgate house, and we bring along snacks, drinks and gather and have fun," Lee said.

"We think biking is a really fun way to get around," Lee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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