Undefeated super middleweight Daniel Blancas is ranked in the top 30 in the WBC and 15th in the United States after a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas.

TMJ4 Daniel Blancas

The Milwaukee native's recent fight in Las Vegas was the biggest of his career so far.

"The atmosphere is the next level. Hearing all those fans cheering and screaming, the atmosphere is crazy hard to describe that feeling you get when you're walking through the tunnel, and you're inside the ring," Blancas said.

Blancas trained for two months in Las Vegas with his team, leading up to his super middleweight fight against Ra-Who Salomo.

"I definitely felt that I had the upper hand in the fight. Going into at least the fourth round, I knew that my game plan would work. I just needed to be smart and keep listening to my corner and keep doing my job," Blancas said.

Watch: Milwaukee boxer Daniel Blancas returns from Las Vegas with 15th win; eyes world championship

Milwaukee boxer Daniel Blancas returns from Las Vegas with 15th win; eyes world championship

The result was a unanimous decision and another belt to add to his collection. Blancas is now ranked in the top 30 in the WBC and 15th in the United States for his weight class.

"It was absolutely amazing. It's been a long journey. I've been fighting to eight years old and just letting you know this is another stepping stone to ultimately my true goal, which is being a world champion. I know that I will get there. I gotta keep working hard and keep going and keep doing my job," Blancas said.

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Blancas is expected to fight three more times this year as he continues climbing toward that ultimate dream.

"I definitely made some noise by saying you know I am, and I'm coming for the people in my division. I'm taking it fight by fight. Climbing the ladder, and ultimately, we will be world champions," Blancas said.

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