Milwaukee-based 414 Life featured in National Ad Council campaign highlighting community violence intervention

The National Ad Council has launched a new awareness campaign highlighting community violence intervention work happening across the country, including in Milwaukee.

The campaign includes a short documentary featuring violence prevention efforts from multiple cities and includes voices from those touched by violence.

The documentary features the work of Milwaukee-based 414 Life and Reggie Moore, director of Community Safety Policy and Engagement at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The campaign comes as Milwaukee police reported Tuesday that homicides are down 30% so far this year, part of an overall decline in crime statistics across the city. But not every neighborhood is seeing improvement. Shootings in the Sherman Park neighborhood on the North Side are up 200%.

The police chief said the department has the resources to increase patrols in Sherman Park.

Watch: Milwaukee-based 414 Life featured in National Ad Council campaign

New documentary on violence prevention

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