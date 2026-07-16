Milwaukee alderman suspends congressional campaign

Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis announced Wednesday he is suspending his campaign for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, citing the need for Democratic unity to defeat Republican incumbent Bryan Steil.

"I entered this race because I believe southeastern Wisconsin deserves leadership that is accountable, accessible, and focused on delivering results for working families," Burgelis said. "I am deeply grateful to the volunteers, donors, supporters, and voters who believed in our campaign."

Burgelis said he reached the decision after careful reflection, emphasizing that defeating Steil must be the Democratic Party's top priority.

"The stakes in this election are too high to lose sight of our common purpose," he said. "Whoever represents our party should have the full support of Democrats committed to moving southeastern Wisconsin forward."

Burgelis said he has contacted fellow Democrat Mitchell Berman and offered his support for the remaining campaign.

"It has been an incredible honor to meet and earn the support of so many people throughout southeastern Wisconsin," Burgelis said. "I am proud to continue serving the residents of the 11th Aldermanic District and continuing to deliver results for them."

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