Milwaukee alderman Peter Burgelis enters U.S. House race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

The City of Milwaukee's 11th District alderman Peter Burgelis announced on Sunday that he will run for U.S. House in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.

According to a press release, Burgelis's campaign says it is running on lowering costs for working families and restoring accountability in Washington.

TMJ4 Alderman Peter Burgelis.

“I can’t sit by while Bryan Steil lets Donald Trump take aim at our neighbors, our pocketbooks, and our values,” Burgelis said.

“Costs are rising across the board, from healthcare to housing to groceries, and while big corporations get more tax breaks, seniors and families are left behind and feel like no one in Washington is listening,” Burgelis continued.

The U.S. House seat in Wisconsin's First Congressional District is currently held by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, who voters elected to the seat in 2024.

Ike Hayman Bryan Steil 1st Congressional District candidate.

In a statement posted to Rep. Steil's X account on Sunday morning, he responded to Burgelis's decision to enter the race with these claims:

The release from Burgelis's campaign goes on to claim that, “Congressman Steil has made a career working for the rich and powerful, from Speaker Paul Ryan to big law firms, and he’s backed Trump’s costly agenda 100 percent.”

The release adds that Burgelis's campaign will "fight to lower healthcare and housing costs, repeal Trump’s tariffs, and put money in your pocket rather than fund an illegal war of choice in Iran.”

The 2026 primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, while the 2026 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Wisconsin’s First Congressional District is the southeast corner of the state and includes Kenosha, Racine, Beloit, Janesville, Whitewater, Lake Geneva, Delevan, Elkhorn, Burlington, Franklin, Hales Corners, Greendale, St. Francis, Cudahy, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek.

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