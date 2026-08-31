MILWAUKEE — Four Messmer High School students were robbed Friday afternoon near the school’s campus, according to Milwaukee police and a message sent to families by school officials.

Milwaukee police said the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of N. Port Washington Ave., near East Capitol Drive.

Police said armed suspects demanded and took property from the victims before fleeing. Investigators are still searching for the suspects.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Mike Beiermeister in the video below:

Messmer students robbed by armed suspects near campus at the end of first week

A message sent to Messmer families about Friday evening said the students were walking east on Capitol Drive around 3:40 p.m. when they were approached and robbed by armed suspects on foot. The message stated there were three suspects and that counselors would be available for impacted students.

The message also included descriptions of the three masked suspects appearing to be teenagers, including one who was reported to have rose tattoos on his hand and neck.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Messmer High School said in a statement provided to TMJ4 News. “We are working with the appropriate authorities, supporting the students and families involved, and communicating with our school community.”

The school said it could not provide additional details because the investigation remains active.

The incident happened during Messmer’s first week back in session for the new school year.

For some neighbors, the robbery brought renewed concerns about student safety in the area.

“It’s scary, you know,” said Michael Boyd, who lives nearby and was cleaning up a local park Monday afternoon.

Mike Beiermeister Michael Boyd was upset after learning that Messmer students were robbed by armed suspects.

Boyd said students should remain alert and vigilant while walking through the neighborhood. Still, he's upset that the kids experienced this.

"That's terrible, man. My heart goes out to them. I pray that they stay focused."

The robbery also reminded some residents of another violent incident involving Messmer students at the start of the school year. In 2024, a Messmer student fought off an attempted abduction while walking to school.

Milwaukee police ask anyone with information about Friday’s robbery to contact investigators at 414-935-7252 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (844.



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