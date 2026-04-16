Menomonee Falls resident and roofer warn about unsolicited texts from adjusters following severe weather

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Cleanup is underway after severe weather in southeast Wisconsin, but for some residents, so are unsolicited texts from unknown companies and adjusters offering repair services.

After the severe storms, many residents are cleaning up branches and debris while assessing the damage to their homes. However, questionable texts about adjusters and repairs are adding to the confusion.

Resident, Greg Braunreiter was impacted by the severe weather.

"A big branch came down in the backyard and took the power lines down, and then pulled the mass off my house, destroyed the gutter," Braunreiter said.

Just hours after his home was hit by the storm, Braunreiter's son received texts from unknown numbers claiming there was hail damage and offering inspections.

"Oh, it really makes me kind of angry. They're not from here, and just to call me up and say, 'I think you have hail damage.' I had no hail damage," Braunreiter said.

Luckily, Braunreiter was already working with a local company that wanted to get the word out. Tyler Prebil, with Mighty Dog Roofing, reached out to TMJ4. He said texts like these are common after storms.

"A lot of companies like that will do marketing campaigns where they'll have either a call center or AI just send messages to a big group of people and all they're really looking to do is just make money off of a crappy situation. I wouldn't say it's a full scam. I would more say that they probably don't have the homeowner's interest at heart," Prebil said.

Prebil said if your home is damaged, call your insurance company first, then find a reputable local contractor for an inspection.

"I just wanted to make sure that homeowners are informed of the right way to do things, especially when it comes to storm season," Prebil said.

To find a reliable contractor, the state also says:



Avoid door-to-door “storm chasers” offering repairs

Avoid promises of quick, cheap fixes

Avoid paying up front before work is done

Avoid out-of-state crews that may be hard to track down if issues arise

Hiring a Contractor:



Hire established local contractors

Get recommendations from friends, neighbors, and insurance agents

Check with a building inspector about permits and inspect completed work before final payment

Get a written contract (work, materials, timeline, warranty)

Get lien waivers for each payment

Keep copies of all contracts, receipts, communications, warranties, and materials

Insurance Steps:



Contact your insurance company right away

Make a list of damaged items, including structural damage

Take photos of all damage

Keep samples of damaged materials (like shingles or siding)

Don’t throw away damaged items without adjuster approval

Save all repair or replacement receipts

Know the Law:



Contractors cannot pay any portion of your deductible

Contractors cannot negotiate with your insurer without your permission

Contractors must ask if the work is related to an insurance claim before contracting

You can cancel within 3 business days if insurance denies part of the claim

Braunreiter said don't trust any random texts.

"You don't know what kind of company these are, if you don't research them online, and you just see this telephone number, and they're just generated telephone numbers. They don't have a clue who they're talking to," Braunreiter said.

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