Man charged with trying to forcibly enter Marquette's Church of the Gesu

MILWAUKEE — A man has been charged after he tried to "forcibly enter" the Church of the Gesu on Marquette's campus on Easter Sunday.

Aron Ferris was charged Friday with criminal damage to religious property, a felony, and disorderly conduct, with a modifier of use of a dangerous weapon.

Marquette University police responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 5. The damage was cleaned up shortly before 6 p.m.

The incident came less than a month after another person was charged with vandalism after causing damage inside the church, including overturning tables, scattering candles, and breaking a statue.

TMJ4 Vandalism at Church of the Gesu

The suspect, Demetres Xaviar Henderson, was charged with criminal damage to property over $25,000.

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