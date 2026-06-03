Man assaulted in MacArthur Square parking garage dies; family says he was working as security guard

MILWAUKEE — The 34-year-old man who was assaulted at the MacArthur Square garage in May has died, according to Milwaukee police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested after battery in MacArthur Square parking garage

His family tells TMJ4 that he was working as a security guard when police say he was allegedly assaulted after he "encountered" a 32-year-old man who was trying to enter cars in the garage in the early morning hours of Monday, May 18.

Nikki Plouff

The man then allegedly assaulted the 34-year-old, identified by his family as Dylan Plouff, who was taken to a hospital. Police later confirmed to TMJ4 on June 3 that he had since died, but said his cause of death has not been determined.

Nikki Plouff

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Plouff’s family in the coming months. The fundraiser described Plouff as “a kind-hearted young man who would give the shirt off his back to help those in need.”

He leaves behind a wife and four children and “will be lovingly missed forever,” according to the GoFundMe.

The 32-year-old man accused of assaulting Plouff was arrested, and criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office, which confirmed to TMJ4 that the case was referred to them but said it is “still pending investigation at this time.”

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