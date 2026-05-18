A 32-year-old man has been arrested for battering a victim in a Milwaukee public parking garage on Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police say the 34-year-old victim saw the suspect in the MacArthur Square parking garage on N. James Lovell Street at around 6:20 a.m., trying to get into vehicles. They say the suspect then battered the victim.

WATCH: Man arrested after battery in MacArthur Square parking garage

Man arrested after battery in MacArthur Square parking garage

Milwaukee police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the male suspect was later arrested near the parking deck, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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