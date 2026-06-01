Firefighters are battling a large apartment fire near Lydell and Hampton in Glendale, just north of Estabrook Park.

Milwaukee Fire Department crews are working to spray the upper levels of the apartment complex. Fire and heavy smoke are visible on the north end of the building, and firefighters are actively cutting through the roof to reach the source of the fire.

TMJ4 Glendale apartment fire June 1, 2026

Milwaukee Fire Department and North Shore Fire and Rescue are both on scene. Several apparatus trucks are on scene, and firefighters on ladders are working to reach the roof and inside apartments on the top floor of the complex.

Crews are on the roof and balcony of the apartment complex working to extinguish hot spots.

Dozens of people have gathered on sidewalks outside the complex. Some appear to be residents evacuating the building, while others have come from neighboring homes to watch as firefighters work the scene.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as we learn more.

Watch: Large apartment fire burns building at Lydell and Hampton in Glendale

Large apartment fire burns building at Lydell and Hampton in Glendale

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