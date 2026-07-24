MILWAUKEE — A judge has ruled that a 16-year-old suspect will be tried in adult court for a deadly shooting last April in Walker's Point.

Watch: Judge rules 16-year-old suspect in Walker's Point deadly shooting will be tried as an adult

Teen to be tried as adult in 414 killing

David Krause, 35, was killed in an alley after asking three teens for a ride during severe storms.

Last week, the judge ruled that a different 16-year-old in the case will not be waived to adult court. A third suspect, a 14-year-old, is also in custody in connection with Krause's death.

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