MILWAUKEE — Mariah Ruiz was bound over for trial Friday in connection with the shooting death of 44-year-old Minerva Hernandez-Lopez following an alleged road rage encounter.

Ruiz is charged with first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the Aug. 17 shooting near South 10th Street and West Lapham Boulevard.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/milwaukee-county/road-rage-shooting-kills-milwaukee-woman-leaves-witnesses-shaken

Judge orders deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting case to trial

Judge orders deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting case to trial

During a preliminary hearing, Milwaukee police homicide Detective Justin Sokolowski testified about surveillance video, ballistics evidence, and statements investigators gathered after the shooting.

Sokolowski testified that Hernandez-Lopez’s SUV had four bullet strikes to the rear and a shattered back window. He said security video showed the SUV back into Ruiz’s car at a slow speed before an object consistent with a firearm was pointed from the driver’s-side window and gunshots were heard.

The detective also testified about what a 16-year-old passenger riding with Ruiz told investigators. The passenger said Ruiz fired at Hernandez-Lopez’s SUV and later followed it as Hernandez-Lopez made a U-turn.

“He indicated that he knew the lady in the vehicle was shot because he saw her slump over, and they drove to Ms. Ruiz’s house,” Sokolowski testified.

Sokolowski also testified that the passenger had earlier grabbed Ruiz’s arm while she was holding the gun and tried to stop her from using it.

The detective testified that Ruiz later admitted to the shooting and wrote an apology letter to Hernandez-Lopez’s family.

Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock after Ruiz arrived at Milwaukee Police District 2 with family and friends. The criminal complaint says preliminary testing linked the gun to casings recovered at the shooting scene.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Laura Crivello found probable cause and bound Ruiz over for trial.

Ruiz entered a not-guilty plea and is due back in court Dec. 3.

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