MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old woman was killed in what investigators say was a road rage shooting Monday afternoon near South 10th Street and West Lapham Boulevard.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Minerva Hernandez Lopez.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of W. Lapham Blvd. Officers said Hernandez Lopez died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Jesus Ferreira The scene near 10th and Lapham.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was arrested and criminal charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

A newly released Medical Examiner’s report says investigators preliminary believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the report, “both the victim and suspect were reportedly chasing each other in their respective vehicles before the suspect started shooting at Minerva’s truck.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: Road rage shooting kills Milwaukee woman, leaves witnesses shaken

Road rage shooting kills Milwaukee woman, leaves witnesses shaken

Witnesses who rushed to help Hernandez Lopez described a chaotic and traumatic scene.

Jesus Ferreira said he was preparing to head to the gym when he heard multiple gunshots ring out near 10th and Lapham.

“She made a U-turn and then stopped right there off of 10th and Lapham,” Ferreira said.

Mike Beiermeister Jesus Ferreira points to the spot where he tried to help Minerva.

Ferreira said he ran toward the scene and found Hernandez Lopez lying outside her SUV asking for help.

“The call for help that she had in her eyes,” Ferreira said. “It’s traumatizing. I mean, it was hard for me to sleep last night.”

Ferreira said he and others tried to help Hernandez Lopez before paramedics arrived.

“It’s horrible that somebody has to lose their life over road rage,” Ferreira said. “It’s not worth it.”

Another nearby witness, who asked not to be identified, said the shooting left neighbors shaken.

“It’s so sad what happened,” the witness said. “It’s a nightmare for me.”

On Tuesday, family members and loved ones returned to the intersection, leaving flowers and balloons in memory of Hernandez Lopez.

Mike Beiermeister Flowers at the scene left by family of Hernandez Lopez.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office told TMJ4 News the case had not yet been referred for charging and no intake appearance had been scheduled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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