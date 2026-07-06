'It's been way out of hand': Neighbors, businesses want safer streets after holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Fourth of July crowds have cleared from Brady Street and Water Street, but some residents and business owners say safety concerns remain after a chaotic holiday weekend.

READ ALSO | Milwaukee police short 200 officers amid holiday weekend chaos in entertainment districts

One Milwaukee police officer was injured Saturday night after a firework blast knocked her to the ground on Brady Street.

Later, on Water Street, an officer was struck by a vehicle, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

"You expect a certain amount of chaos. We chose to live downtown, but it's been way out of hand lately," neighbor Patrick Nichol said.

Watch: Neighbors, businesses want safer streets after holiday weekend

Chaotic holiday weekend concerns neighbors

After someone threw a firework into his garage trash can over the holiday weekend, Nichol said he has been questioning how to keep the area's nightlife vibrant while making it safer.

TMJ4 News Patrick Nichol.

"It's nice to have a space where everybody likes to come," another neighbor, Cam Will, said.

Will said large crowds are part of what makes Milwaukee's entertainment districts special, but believes the city should better prepare for busy weekends.

"If you know and expect 10 times the people in a space, you should expect 10 times the problems," he said.

The incidents came just days after Brady Street launched a summer safety pilot program.

The initiative runs through August and includes additional police officers, private security, parking changes and a visitor code of conduct.

Several business owners on Brady Street and Water Street spoke with TMJ4 off camera, saying they feared retaliation from the city if they spoke publicly.

They said they want more police officers and city resources during major events, adding the problems typically happen outside businesses after crowds gather.

The concerns come as Milwaukee leaders debate police staffing after the holiday weekend.

The Milwaukee Police Association says the department is about 200 officers short, while Mayor Cavalier Johnson says the city has fully funded police recruit classes.

Nichol said the weekend was enough to push him to contact his elected officials for the first time.

"I'm a passive person politically, but Sunday was bad enough I actively Googled who my alderman was," Nichol said.

He also worries fewer visitors could hurt small businesses.

"Businesses have to believe they can make money," Nichol said. "If they leave, then so will we."

TMJ4 News Cam Will.

Despite their concerns, both residents said they don't want to lose what makes Brady Street and Water Street special.

"I love this city and would rather be safer than not expect things to happen," Will said.

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