‘It’s been my dream’: Milwaukee youth football team celebrates season, plans youth center

MILWAUKEE — An undefeated Milwaukee youth football team is working toward a return to Nationals while planning a youth center offering opportunities beyond the field.

The CLE Panthers celebrated their players and honored two members of their football family killed by gun violence during their annual pep rally and fundraiser Saturday.

The Milwaukee youth football organization held the event at Harley-Davidson, bringing together players, coaches, and supporters to celebrate the team's accomplishments and remember those they've lost.

“We invited TMJ4 out so we could bring awareness to what we have going on, to a brighter side of the city and the youth,” co-founder Derricka Wesley said.

“To let Milwaukee know good things are going on in the city.”

The Panthers are remembering two members of their football family killed months apart in 2025.

Deon “Mister” Sargent, 11, was shot and killed Sept. 16, 2025. Sargent played for the Panthers for three years and was known for his energy, dancing and ability to fire up his teammates.

On April 17, 2025, coach Maurice “Big Hurk” Williams was killed in a triple shooting while working security at Gold Diggers. Williams was a father of seven and a youth football coach remembered for his commitment to the kids and community.

The losses deeply affected the organization, but the Panthers kept playing.

“We talk about it a lot,” Wesley said. “We strive every day to remember them and do things in their honor. I believe that's why we're champions.”

The team's 11U players went on to win a national championship last year, playing in honor of Sargent and Williams.

TMJ4 News

For the players, the organization offers more than football.

Kenneth Kennedy, 12, is currently sidelined by an injury but said being part of the Panthers has been a dream.

“It's been my dream,” Kennedy said."It's taught me how to be disciplined, listen, and get better of course."

CLE stands for Changing Lives through Entertainment.

"They show me a lot. They win almost every game they play," 11-year-old player Dominiquie Chambers said.

"It;s taught me to change my life and to get out of the dangerous neighborhoods so I can make it big."

Director Carvell Brooks said the organization is focused on giving young people a safe place to go.

“We're getting more kids involved, giving youth a safe place to come,” Brooks said.

The organization is now working to expand those opportunities beyond football.

Through CLE Youth Group LTD, the Panthers are working to open a youth center where young people can learn media production, filmmaking, video editing, sports management and sports training in a safe, supportive environment.

"I think what makes this program, this family, special is we’ve been through tragedy and we continue to push," Brooks said.

"The goal is to have 300-500 kids in the program. I know they’ll be in a safe place, I know they’ll be learning, and I know they’ll do something good."

The undefeated Panthers are also working toward a return to Nationals, while seeking donations and sponsors to help make the youth center a reality.

The organization is accepting contributions through a GoFundMe.

For Kennedy, the support of his team and family is something he does not take for granted.

“Thank God for putting me on this team. I appreciate my parents for everything they provided and God,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

