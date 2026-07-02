Hundreds of people gathered at Kosciuszko Park on Milwaukee's South Side, marching through the neighborhood and raising signs in protest of recent ICE arrests across Wisconsin.

READ ALSO | Father with no criminal record detained by ICE on Milwaukee's south side, family says

Community members, organizations, and city leaders joined together in the march, which organizers said is meant to be peaceful and to raise awareness about human rights.

"We are standing in solidarity; we don't believe what's happening out here in the streets is valid. We think this administration is messed up and we see the politics trickling down now to Milwaukee," Christina Lopez-Prado said.

The protest comes after federal agents conducted a series of arrests across Wisconsin in the last couple of days. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Tuesday that they have arrested 39 people and that many of them have criminal histories.

Watch: Hundreds rally on Milwaukee's South Side against ICE arrests and in solidarity with immigrants

Protest held over ICE activity in Milwaukee

TMJ4 has been covering the recent ICE arrests, getting video and finding multiple people without any criminal record who have been detained by ICE.

"As an immigrant myself from Guatemala, I sympathize so much with the people of my community. Especially those who live in fear for what ICE is doing to our communities," Julia said. "I have hope because the only thing stronger than fear is hope."

Emilio De Torre of Milwaukee Turners said the nature of the arrests has shaken the community.

"It's disruptive. People are afraid to go outside, afraid of being racially profiled," De Torre said.

De Torre also addressed what demonstrators want from the federal government.

"Milwaukee does not want the kind of chaos that has been reigned down in Minneapolis, in Chicago, in LA. We want our federal government to follow the Constitution, to follow due process, and to make sure their reactions meet the thing that necessitated it," De Torre said.

DHS said in its statement that all people arrested have or will receive full due process and will remain in ICE custody pending their removal or removal proceedings.

TMJ4 reached out to DHS for an updated number on arrests made in Wisconsin. They did not provide any new information.

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