MILWAUKEE — Hot and humid conditions are raising concerns about classroom temperatures in some Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) buildings as students prepare to return for the start of the school year.

RELATED: Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday due to excessive heat forecast

MPS says only about 25% of classrooms across the district currently have air conditioning, while district leaders point to aging infrastructure and funding challenges as major obstacles to expanding cooling access.

WATCH: Hot classrooms raise concerns as MPS students return to school

Hot classrooms raise concerns as MPS students return to school

For retired MPS teacher Carol Pleas-Carnie, the issue is nothing new.

“It has been going on for decades,” Pleas-Carnie said. “I think it’s kind of inhumane to be exact. To be in a classroom trying to learn while you’re sweating, it’s kind of hard.”

Ben Jordan Carol Pleas-Carnie is a retired MPS teacher.

Pleas-Carnie, who taught in MPS for decades and also sent her children through the district, said teachers often relied on fans, water and even popsicles to help students stay cool during warmer days.

“As a former teacher, it’s hard to keep them cool and calm,” she said. “All you can do is offer them water, maybe popsicles if you have them.”

Parents are also adjusting as temperatures climb during the first week of classes.

Pulaski High School parent Ge Dang said he is making sure his son heads to school prepared with extra water.

“Oh yes, extra water,” Dang said. “Just make sure he’s not dehydrated.”

Mike Beiermeister Ge Dang is an MPS parent

Dang said students are more comfortable learning in cooler classrooms.

“If you feel good, you do better,” he said.

According to MPS’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan, air conditioning access varies widely across the district. District data shows about 15% of elementary and middle school classrooms have air conditioning, compared with about 37% of high school classrooms.

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius acknowledged the issue during media availability Tuesday morning.

“Air conditioning is obviously an issue with our buildings,” Cassellius said. “Our building’s age is about 85 years on average, and there’s a lot of work to be done in our buildings, and so it’s going to be hot.”

Cassellius said the issue has persisted “year after year after year” and said the district and community will need to continue conversations about the future of aging school buildings.

“I think we get to the point where we have to start replacing these old buildings,” she said.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, MPS said facilities teams continuously monitor building conditions and can run fans overnight when temperatures are lower to help cool schools before students arrive.

The district also said staff follow heat-related procedures during periods of extreme temperatures.

An MPS spokesperson said there is currently no estimate for what it would cost to install air conditioning districtwide. The district also pointed to broader funding challenges, noting Wisconsin is one of only five states without state financial assistance for school construction costs, according to the Education Commission of the States.

As hot weather continues this week, Pleas-Carnie said parents should make sure students stay hydrated.

“Just be prepared to send your children with water,” she said.

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