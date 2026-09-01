Milwaukee Public Schools closed Wednesday due to excessive heat forecast

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to predicted excessive heat, according to a release from an MPS spokesperson.
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According to the release, all schools will be closed, and school-based staff should not report to work. All MPS before- and after-school, recreation and athletic programs are also canceled.
Staff members who did not complete required training on Aug. 31 and have computer access at home can complete this training Wednesday, according to the release.
Central Services and all administrative buildings will be open, and staff at those sites should report to work.
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