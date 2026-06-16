Graduation parties come with a growing price tag — here's how to save in Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA — Wisconsin families are spending an average of $1,127 to celebrate their graduates, and costs are climbing higher this year due to rising food prices and supply challenges.

According to FinanceBuzz, last year in Wisconsin, the average cost of a graduation party with about 60 guests was $1,127, or $18.79 per person. That figure includes food, décor, tables, and serving ware.

Local décor businesses say they have been busy since May filling orders for the season. Ivy Phipps, owner of Embrace the Heart, a custom creations business, said demand has been high — but so has the pressure of last-minute requests.

Alonna Johnson

"It's been very enjoyable but also busy. People love to call at the last minute so I encourage them to call earlier because that one or two day turnaround for grad season is not ideal," Phipps said.

Some local businesses are offering deals for graduating students. The Dosa District is offering a 10% discount to all graduating students on orders. Card My Yard in Cedarburg is offering twice as long rentals and a $15 off coupon.

Food costs are also higher this year. According to the USDA's Consumer Price Index forecast, beef and veal prices have increased 14% since last year, and sugar and sweets have increased 6%, meaning barbecue and cakes could cost more than they did at this time last year.

Rental items may also carry higher price tags. Ashley Smith, owner of AC Party Store in Wauwatosa, creates custom décor items including backdrops and balloon arches. She said she faced challenges this season getting access to helium.

Alonna Johnson

"There's been a period where I've had to actually buy store-bought helium tanks or pivot to air-filled balloons instead of helium. I can't get any helium but I'm a person that pivots very quickly," Smith said.

Smith said she has been working about 7 orders a week this graduation season and is looking forward to things slowing down as the season winds to a close.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip