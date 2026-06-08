Glendale cosmetic surgery clinic employee charged with stalking, recording without consent

GLENDALE — A Milwaukee County man who worked at Illume Cosmetic Surgery and MedSpa in Glendale has been charged with multiple counts of stalking and capturing an intimate representation without consent, according to Glendale Police.

Police took the man into custody Wednesday, June 6th, after executing a search warrant at his home. TMJ4 is not reporting the suspect's name pending our review of the criminal complaint from the District Attorney's Office.

Illume says a law enforcement search focused on the suspect's conduct involving a recording device used on the premises. A statement from Illume Cosmetic Surgery and MedSpa said the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

"The alleged actions being investigated by law enforcement are utterly reprehensible and completely incompatible with our core values. We hold our team to the highest ethical standards and this inexcusable conduct will not be tolerated," Henry Behrendt, Chief Executive Officer of Illume Cosmetic Surgery and MedSpa, said in a memo to staff obtained by TMJ4 News.

In a statement to TMJ4 News on Sunday, the company wrote, "We continue to cooperate fully with the police and other appropriate authorities. The privacy, safety, and trust of our patients and employees is of paramount importance to Illume. This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to respond proactively to protect the safety and privacy of our patients and employees as more information becomes available to us."

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