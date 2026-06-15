MILWAUKEE — Loved ones are honoring the life of Juan Mejia after the 38-year-old father of four, with a fifth child on the way, drowned Saturday in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield.

"My uncle Juan was a very hard-working devote Christian father, father of almost five children, all he did was work for his wife a children to provide everything they would want," Aydee said.

WATCH: Loved ones are honoring the life of Juan Mejia after he drowned on Saturday in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield

'Fun uncle' and devoted father remembered after drowning on Nagawicka Lake

Mejia's niece, Aydee Mejia, remembered her uncle as a devoted Christian, loving father and family man who loved being on the water.

"He was really the fun uncle that if your mom said no, if you can't have something, he would make his way and go get it for you," Aydee said.

Aydee said Juan was boating with friends on Nagawicka Lake on Saturday. The family believes he went under the water and was swept away by a strong current. Search and rescue teams recovered his body.

"He was a good swimmer so this was unexpected for us," Aydee said. "We're hoping that he's now in heaven with God and all our other family members, and that he's watching over us."

The City of Delafield Police Department and the Wisconsin DNR are handling the investigation.

Water safety experts say even experienced swimmers can fall victim to strong currents.

Scott Alwin, dive team director for the Milwaukee Fire Department spoke about the dangers. He says if you get caught in a current, try to swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current, then come in. More safety resources can be found on WaterSAFE MKE.

"We are very aware of how currents can sweep you up and carry you away without you even being aware. You don't even feel like you get picked up by the current at the surface, and you'll be pulled out," Alwin said.

Alwin said boaters and swimmers should check weather alerts and water conditions before heading out. He also recommends wearing a flotation device and never swimming alone.

"Yesterday was a beautiful day, and you wouldn't have thought that there was anything going on in the water, but there was a small craft advisory, and yet that usually happens when there are high waves and high winds," Alwin said.

The Mejia family is now focused on honoring Juan's memory. Aydee started a GoFundMe to help his wife with funeral expenses and to support their children.

"She's now a widow, and they're all — she's going to have five kids under the age of 10 now, so they're all very young, and we're hoping that this money could really help them out financially," Aydee said.

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