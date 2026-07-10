MILWAUKEE — A local entrepreneur who spent nearly two decades in the corporate world is now turning her passion for fashion into a growing business in Bay View.

Mariela Rivera, owner of Ela Mari Boutique, recently opened the doors to her new storefront and says the boutique is about much more than clothing; it’s about helping women feel confident and empowered.

TMJ4 Mariela Rivera

Located in Bay View on Kinnickinnic Avenue, the boutique features colorful statement pieces and carefully curated collections inspired by Rivera’s Puerto Rican roots.

“I’m an island girl and I love color,” Rivera said. “I love statement pieces and different things like that, so that’s what I started buying for myself.”

TMJ4 Ela Mari Boutique

Before launching Ela Mari Boutique, Rivera spent more than 18 years working in corporate finance. While she says she appreciated that chapter of her life, the pandemic pushed her to reevaluate what truly made her happy.

“After COVID, I was just like, I can’t do this anymore,” Rivera said. “I’ve always had a passion for fashion.”

She first started the business as a part-time e-commerce shop after noticing the rise of online boutiques. What began as a side project quickly became something more.

TMJ4 ELA MARI BOUTIQUE OUTFIT

“I fell in love with it,” Rivera said. “Six months into it, I quit my job and I’ve been doing this ever since 2022.”

WATCH: Bay View boutique owner follows her passion

From corporate finance to fashion: Bay View boutique owner follows her passion

Now, Rivera says her mission is to help women feel beautiful and confident when they walk through her doors.

“It’s a space for women to feel confident and powerful,” she said. “Every single woman is beautiful. It’s just a matter of tips and tricks here and there, but every single one is beautiful. If I can help them, I am here.”

TMJ4 ELA MARI- BAY VIEW

Rivera says she personally curates every collection with a focus on style, affordability and quality.

“I want to make sure the girls are going to get good pricing, good style, but most importantly, good quality,” she said. “These are pieces that will last for a long time.”

In addition to shopping, Rivera is also using the boutique as a space to support other local businesses and bring the community together.

TMJ4 OUTSIDE ELA MARI

On July 18, Ela Mari Boutique will host a pop-up event in partnership with Vita Jug, where guests can sip smoothies while shopping local fashions.

Ela Mari Boutique is located at 2483 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207.

If you'd like to learn more information about the boutique, click here. To follow Ela Mari on social media, click here.

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