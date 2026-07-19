MILWAUKEE — The haze from Canadian wildfires threatened to cancel Milwaukee's outdoor weekend events due to exceptionally dangerous smoke. Since the air quality was better than expected, festivals such as Frida Fest continued as normal on Sunday.

TMJ4 Frida Fest continued through the weekend despite a haze from Canadian wildfires.

"Most of the experience is outdoors, so it was really worrisome," said Thaime Gomez of Frida Fest MKE. "I'm glad it worked out and the weather Gods worked with us."

WATCH: Frida Fest vendors and visitors carry on cultural celebration through smoky Sunday weather

Frida Fest vendors and visitors carry on cultural celebration through smoky Sunday weather

The celebration in honor of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo drew thousands of people to Farmhouse Paint Bar near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TMJ4 A crafted portrait of artist Frida Kahlo is on display during Frida Fest.

While the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index still measured over 200 in Milwaukee on Sunday, it was a vast improvement from Thursday's readings which measured three times as high.

TMJ4 The Basilica of Saint Josaphat is shrouded in haze from Canadian wildfires on July 19.

"On Thursday, I couldn't rest very well and I think that was the reason," Gomez said.

The festival featured art, dancing, and local vendors such as salsa crafter Erasmo Guerrero.

TMJ4 Dancers perform a traditional Mexican routine at Milwaukee's Frida Fest.

"This is our second year over here," said Guerrero, who created Chef's Wife's Secret salsa. "We had a good response. A lot of people are coming back from last year and a lot of people found us again at this festival."

Guerrero was relieved that Frida Fest went on as planned so he could introduce his salsa to more potential customers.

TMJ4 Erasmo Guerrero stands by while a Frida Fest visitor tries his salsa.

"Thursday was bad," Guerrero said. "It's great news that the smoke is almost gone."

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