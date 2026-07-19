MILWAUKEE — The haze from Canadian wildfires threatened to cancel Milwaukee's outdoor weekend events due to exceptionally dangerous smoke. Since the air quality was better than expected, festivals such as Frida Fest continued as normal on Sunday.
"Most of the experience is outdoors, so it was really worrisome," said Thaime Gomez of Frida Fest MKE. "I'm glad it worked out and the weather Gods worked with us."
WATCH: Frida Fest vendors and visitors carry on cultural celebration through smoky Sunday weather
The celebration in honor of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo drew thousands of people to Farmhouse Paint Bar near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
While the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index still measured over 200 in Milwaukee on Sunday, it was a vast improvement from Thursday's readings which measured three times as high.
"On Thursday, I couldn't rest very well and I think that was the reason," Gomez said.
The festival featured art, dancing, and local vendors such as salsa crafter Erasmo Guerrero.
"This is our second year over here," said Guerrero, who created Chef's Wife's Secret salsa. "We had a good response. A lot of people are coming back from last year and a lot of people found us again at this festival."
Guerrero was relieved that Frida Fest went on as planned so he could introduce his salsa to more potential customers.
"Thursday was bad," Guerrero said. "It's great news that the smoke is almost gone."
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.