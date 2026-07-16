Milwaukee sees worst air quality on record due to wildfire smoke: Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is experiencing its worst air quality on record, with a recent AQI reading of 519, nearly double the previous record set in 2023 — driven by smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

The reading falls in the hazardous category. An air quality alert continues until at least noon but will likely be extended, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).

Anthony Souffle/Anthony Souffle/Minnesota Star T A plumes of smoke from the Camp Fire hang in the air over Moose Lake as multiple wildfires burn in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Anthony Souffle/Minnesota Star Tribune via AP)

This comes as thousands of visitors were told to evacuate a remote Minnesota wilderness area accessible only by boat as wildfires send dangerously heavy smoke over the U.S. Midwest and Northeast this week.

Staying indoors is recommended for those most affected by poor air quality. Even highly active residents are urged to scale back outdoor activity.

How breathing in wildfire smoke can affect your health

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The particles from wildfire smoke can cause a variety of symptoms, from mild eye and throat irritation to more severe heart and lung concerns.

These particles are small enough to be inhaled deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, which can affect heart and lung function, according to WDNR.

Who is especially at risk?

Morry Gash/AP A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Milwaukee. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Groups most affected by the poor air quality are children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people who have heart or respiratory conditions. If you fall under this group, you’re advised to limit outdoor activities and avoid heavy exertion.

Symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take a break or go inside, away from the pollutants.

How to protect yourself

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According to WDNR, the best way to prevent breathing particles from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors.

Close windows and doors.

Run A/C on recirculate with a new high-efficiency filter.

Keep indoor air clean by:

Avoiding activities that increase indoor air pollution, such as vacuuming, burning candles, frying foods or using gas appliances.

Reducing airborne dust by using a damp cloth to dust the home and trap the particles rather than a dry cloth or duster that might make them airborne again.

Use an indoor air purifier.

Cancel outdoor events or move them indoors, especially for children.

Create a DIY temporary air filter.

If you must go outdoors during wildfire smoke events, be sure to:



Check air quality conditions before leaving the house and throughout the day.

Avoid or limit exercising outdoors.

Wear an N-95 mask.

OSHA has a comprehensive website with safety tips and resources to help employers and workers reduce their exposure to smoke during wildfires.

with safety tips and resources to help employers and workers reduce their exposure to smoke during wildfires. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health offers resources for outdoor workers exposed to wildfire smoke.

For more information and resources on wildfire smoke, visit the EPA's Smoke-Ready toolbox page.

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