Foxconn says factories have resumed normal production after cyberattack

Officials with Foxconn say the factories affected by a cyberattack earlier this month, including the Mount Pleasant factory, have now resumed normal production.

Company officials confirm that some of Foxconn's factories suffered a cyberattack, and the cybersecurity team immediately activated its response mechanism.

Officials say they implemented multiple operational measures to ensure the continuity of production and delivery.

Foxconn workers say the network outage caused by the cyberattack started on the afternoon of Friday, May 2.

Some workers tell TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister that operations are still heavily impacted at this time.



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