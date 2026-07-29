MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee Public Schools student teacher is facing a felony charge after prosecutors say he tried to coordinate a child sex crime.

Jon Watts, 33, was charged on July 23 with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson sent TMJ4 a statement about Watts.

"This individual is not an employee of the district and will not be in our schools for the upcoming school year. The individual was previously a student teacher and it is important to note that the incident did not involve any student. The safety of our schools remains our highest priority."

Watch: Former MPS student teacher charged with trying to coordinate child sex crime

Former MPS student teacher charged with trying to coordinate child sex crime

MPS would not confirm which school Watts previously worked at.

A criminal complaint details a sting operation in which a Franklin Police Department officer pretended to be a 15-year-old boy and messaged Watts on an app called Sniffies and on Snapchat.

The complaint details graphic messages in which Watts allegedly planned to meet up for sex acts with someone he believed to be a young boy. Watts sent messages including:

"Honestly I'm terrified of being outed too."

And:

"I mean I could get in a lot of trouble because of our ages."

Prosecutors say Watts also sent a selfie photo.

According to the complaint, Watts was arrested when he arrived at the planned meeting location, where he found a Franklin undercover officer instead.

TMJ4 tried knocking on Watts' door. His roommate answered and said he did not know about the charge and did not know where Watts is. TMJ4 also tried to call Watts but did not get an answer.

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