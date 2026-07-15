Former Milwaukee police officer gets probation for misusing license plate-reader technology

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee police officer was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and a $500 fine for misusing department license plate-reading technology to track his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Court records show Josue Ayala searched the locations of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend more than 170 times.

Ayala previously reached two plea deals with prosecutors. First, he agreed to resign in order to be charged with a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Second, prosecutors agreed that in exchange for a guilty plea, they would only request fines at sentencing.

During the sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, both the prosecutor and defense attorney asked for only fines. However, the judge went above that after reading the victim impact statement.

One of the victims, who was searched 124 times, said it has left them traumatized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial

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