A former Milwaukee police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after court records show he searched the locations of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend more than 170 times using the department's license plate reader technology.

TMJ4 learned in newly filed restraining order requests that one of the victims was a fellow Milwaukee police officer who was dating Josue Ayala's ex-girlfriend. That former girlfriend wrote to the court that Ayala was tracking her long after their relationship ended.

Ayala cut a pair of deals with prosecutors. He first agreed to resign in order to be charged with a misdemeanor for attempted misconduct in public office instead of a felony.

"The state also agreed at the time of sentencing that we would recommend a fine in exchange for the defendant's guilty plea," a prosecutor said.

Watch: Former Milwaukee officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor for stalking ex-girlfriend with police technology

Former Milwaukee police officer pleads guilty

Milwaukee Police Department says it has 31 Flock cameras. There are more than 200 across the county.

Ayala declined to speak with reporters after the hearing.

The restraining orders, temporarily approved by the court, shed more light on the impact to the victims.

Ayala's ex-girlfriend wrote: "I was horrified, disgusted, embarrassed and terrified."

The second victim wrote: "When Ayala was using the Flock system repeatedly to stalk me via MPD resources, I feared for my safety."

Ayala was originally supposed to enter a plea and find out his sentence on the same day, but sentencing has been delayed until next month. Prosecutors say they will request fines as punishment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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