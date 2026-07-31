Former Milwaukee city attorney Tearman Spencer found guilty of felony misconduct in office

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer has been found guilty of felony misconduct in public office by a Milwaukee County jury. Spencer was acquitted on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction.

Spencer was elected as city attorney in 2020.

In 2024, he was charged with abusing his office for personal benefit.

According to a criminal complaint, Spencer "exercised discretionary power in a manner inconsistent with the duties of his office with intent to obtain a dishonest advantage for himself or another."

The complaint describes ongoing issues with a property on North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive where Spencer stored several cars.

The charging document shows that Spencer "directed" the resources of his office so that he and others could avoid inspections by the Department of Neighborhood Services.

This allowed Spencer to avoid fines and fees that totaled thousands of dollars.

Sentencing was scheduled for September 11.

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