For Milwaukee's J&S African Center, Giannis was more than a customer — he was family

When Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly agreed to a trade to the Miami Heat, Bucks fans across Milwaukee felt the loss. But at J&S African Center on Brown Deer Road, the news hit a little differently.

For the Nketiah family, Giannis was more than a famous face who walked through their doors. He was a loyal customer, a source of pride for Milwaukee's African community and, over time, someone they came to consider family.

TMJ4 The Nketiah family of J&S AFRICAN CENTER

"Yes, yes, yes, we became family," co-owner Sarah Nketiah said.

Founded in 2009, J&S African Center is one of Milwaukee's pioneering African grocery stores. Sarah Nketiah immigrated to the United States in 1990 and said there were no African grocery stores in Milwaukee when she arrived, making it difficult for families to find ingredients for traditional meals.

"During that time there's no African store," Sarah Nketiah said.

That gap inspired the family to open the business. Today, the store carries African groceries, garments, jewelry and hard-to-find traditional ingredients. It also serves as a cultural hub, welcoming visitors who want to learn more about African culture. Linda Nketiah said schools from Racine and Kenosha have even taken field trips there for educational experiences. The family's original location was destroyed by a fire before they relocated to Brown Deer Road.

When Giannis first walked through the doors in 2019, the reaction was immediate.

"I just froze. I'm like, is this really happening? Giannis is here," manager Linda Nketiah said.

J&S AFRICAN CENTER The Nketiah family of J&S AFRICAN CENTER

Sarah Nketiah said she was equally stunned.

"Oh my God, I didn't know what to do," Sarah Nketiah said. "Before I knew it, people were already lining up outside. They're waiting for him to come out."

For Giannis, the store was more than a place to shop. It was a connection to home. The family said he regularly purchased ingredients for traditional meals, including fufu, pounded yam, goat meat, soups and Nigerian seasonings.

"He will buy the fufu panda yam... he would buy some meat, goat meat," Sarah Nketiah said.

TMJ4 Sarah Nketiah

Despite his fame, the family said Giannis never acted like a celebrity.

"He walked in like this is his store, you know, he didn't act like he was, how some people act like they're too good, so he just acted like a regular person," Doris Nketiah said.

J&S AFRICAN CENTER The Nketiah family of J&S AFRICAN CENTER

Doris Nketiah said that humility showed up in small moments, too.

"When I asked for a picture, he stopped what he was doing just to take a picture with me... he stopped and took a picture with them and then continued shopping like everything was normal," Doris Nketiah said.

TMJ4 Doris Nketiah

Sarah Nketiah said Giannis' visits helped put the family business on the map.

"I just went and hugged them and we took a picture together and they went to shop, my store became popular because Giannis is in my store," Sarah Nketiah said.

The impact was tangible.

"More people start coming into the shop... a lot of people were coming in to check out the African goods that we did have because of Giannis," Doris Nketiah said.

J&S AFRICAN CENTER The Nketiah family of J&S AFRICAN CENTER

Over time, the visits became a family affair. Giannis returned with his brothers, and his mother became a frequent visitor on her own.

"They kept coming... his brothers, mom, him," Linda Nketiah said.

"For him probably over 10 times. His mom I can't even count," Linda Nketiah said.

The relationship continued to grow.

"They appreciate us too, and then from then the mother was coming every time. We became so close that sometimes when she come and there's music, we dance together," Sarah Nketiah said.

The family said Giannis' journey carries deep meaning for Milwaukee's African community.

J&S AFRICAN CENTER The Nketiah family of J&S AFRICAN CENTER

"To see that it is possible to make it in America and become a star or have all this money is very inspirational to them, like they can do it," Linda Nketiah said.

Linda Nketiah said Giannis' support of a small African-owned business meant just as much as his success on the court.

"Multi-million dollar NBA player supporting our small business, he enjoyed too, he came and he was able to find, everything that he's been missing from back home, so that was special," Linda Nketiah said.

The family says Giannis regularly purchased:



Fufu ingredients

Pounded yam

Goat meat

Traditional soups

Nigerian seasonings

Ingredients for egusi soup



TMJ4 Linda Nketiah

Now, with Giannis reportedly headed to Miami, the family said they are grateful for the memories and hopeful they will see him again.

"I'm kind of sad though that they're leaving though I'm sad. Yeah. I said, 'oh, so we're not gonna see Giannis in the store again,'" Sarah Nketiah said.

"Good luck. We love you and we're going to miss you, but we know that we'll still see you again," Sarah Nketiah said.

Linda Nketiah said she understands that growth sometimes means moving on.

"In life you have to grow, you have to move on, to grow so, if that's his purpose," Linda Nketiah said.

She also has a final message for the player - she says never forgot his roots.

"I just want to thank him and his family for the support that he's given my family," Linda Nketiah said.

J&S African Center is located at 8522 W Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip