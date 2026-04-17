Flood recovery guide: What Milwaukee residents need to know

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee neighborhoods are cleaning up after days of heavy rain and flooding, and community groups are stepping up to help families recover and prepare for more storms.

With more rain potentially on the way, organizations from the city's north side to the south side are clearing drains, mobilizing volunteers and assisting residents so they do not have to face the recovery alone.

On Milwaukee's north side, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is helping residents who are still picking up the pieces.

"We got wet basements. We have folks that actually are flooded. We have a bunch of leaves that are blocking the different drain gates," Melody McCurtis said.

TMJ4 MELODY MCCURTIS / METCALFE PARK COMMUNITY BRIDGES



The group is looking for people to step up and help with cleanup efforts.

"What we're trying to do is just get a whole bunch of volunteers, and we're asking for different materials like sub pumps to get water out," McCurtis said.

TMJ4 30th and Center streets,where storm drains remained clogged with trash and leaves days after floodwaters stranded cars.

McCurtis urges residents who need help to contact Milwaukee community groups, take photos of the damage and remove wet items quickly to help prevent mold. She expressed frustration over a lack of cleanup, pointing to 30th and Center streets, where storm drains remained clogged with trash and leaves days after floodwaters stranded cars.

"People in the city deserve more," McCurtis said.

On the city's south side, Muskego Way Forward reported that many families were hit harder than some may realize.

"There were quite a lot of neighbors who came out to tell us that their basement was also flooded," Elizabeth Ramirez said.

TMJ4 ELIZABETH RAMIREZ of MUSKEGO WAY FORWARD out with resident volunteers cleaning drains and clearing debris near 16th and Mitchell streets

Ramirez captured video showing the severity of the flooding. She has been out with resident volunteers cleaning drains and clearing debris near 16th and Mitchell streets, another area hit by high water, to help prevent future flooding.

TMJ4 Ramirez captured video showing the severity of the flooding.

"Neighborhood cleanups are the most important not just for the residents but also for the local businesses so that we can prevent and work together as much as possible," Ramirez said.

TMJ4 ELIZABETH RAMIREZ / MUSKEGO WAY FORWARD



Both groups are encouraging residents whose homes took on water to ask for help immediately.

"Just reach out to us so we can get folks connected," McCurtis said.

"There are resources everywhere," Ramirez added.

Residents who need help can reach out to their local neighborhood organization or call 2-1-1 for resources. Street flooding or blocked drains should be reported to the city.

Below is a guide from the City of Milwaukee on what you can do if you are impacted by flooding:

MILWAUKEE FLOOD RECOVERY: HELP, CLEANUP, FOOD, DAMAGE, TRASH REMOVAL and WHAT TO DO NOW

NEED HELP RIGHT NOW?

IMPACT 211

Call 211 for:



Housing help

Food assistance

Mental health support

Cleanup resources

Storm recovery resources

FOOD LOST IN THE STORM?

Hunger Task Force

If you receive FoodShare and lost food because of flooding or power loss, you may qualify for replacement benefits equal to the value of food purchased with FoodShare.

Important:

Must apply within 10 days of the storm.

of the storm. Complete the Wisconsin replacement benefits form.

LOCAL COMMUNITY HELP

Metcalfe Park Community Bridges

North side cleanup support, volunteer help, food access, neighborhood aid.

Muskego Way Forward

South side neighborhood support, cleanup efforts, local resources.

Dominican Center

Support for Amani residents and families.

IF YOUR BASEMENT FLOODED DO THIS FIRST:

SAFETY

Shut off electricity before entering.

Keep children out.

Wear gloves, boots, mask.

Watch for slippery floors.

Beware of sewage contamination.



DOCUMENT DAMAGE

Take photos/videos immediately.

Save receipts for repairs.



DRY IT FAST

Use fans.

Use dehumidifiers.

Remove soaked carpet and boxes.

Wet items over 48 hours may develop mold.

HOW TO CLEAN SURFACES

Mix:

1 gallon water + 1/2 to 3/4 cup bleach

Let sit 30 minutes, then rinse.

Never mix chemicals.

MOLD WARNING If items stayed wet for 2+ days:



Mattress may need tossing

Drywall may need replacing

Upholstered furniture often unsalvageable

Wear mask/goggles when cleaning mold.

FLOODED VEHICLE?

DO NOT START IT, call insurance first. Water can destroy:

Engine

Transmission

Electrical systems

Have inspected before starting.

REPORT FLOODING / CITY ISSUES

City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works

Report:



Blocked drains

Street flooding

Debris hazards

Stranded vehicles

Call 414-286-CITY

RENTERS WITH DAMAGE, if landlord does not respond:

City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services

Call for unsafe housing conditions:



Collapsing ceilings

Electrical hazards

Flood damage

Mold concerns

HOW TO GET RID OF FLOOD-DAMAGED ITEMS

PROJECT CLEAN & GREEN (MILWAUKEE)

City of Milwaukee Project Clean & Green

Residents can place out unwanted furniture and flood-damaged household items for pickup on designated neighborhood dates through June.

Rules:

Up to six cubic yards

Picked up on regular trash day

Neighborhood dates vary



NOT ACCEPTED:

Tires

Appliances



Great for:



Sofas

Chairs

Ruined basement furniture

Water-damaged junk

CITY DROP-OFF CENTERS

City of Milwaukee Sanitation Drop-Off Center

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

BEFORE NEXT RAIN



Clear nearby drains safely

Test sump pump

Move valuables off floor

Charge phones

Keep towels, buckets ready

Know who to call now

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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