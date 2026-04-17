Flood recovery guide: What Milwaukee residents need to know

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee neighborhoods are cleaning up after days of heavy rain and flooding, and community groups are stepping up to help families recover and prepare for more storms.
With more rain potentially on the way, organizations from the city's north side to the south side are clearing drains, mobilizing volunteers and assisting residents so they do not have to face the recovery alone.
On Milwaukee's north side, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is helping residents who are still picking up the pieces.
"We got wet basements. We have folks that actually are flooded. We have a bunch of leaves that are blocking the different drain gates," Melody McCurtis said.
The group is looking for people to step up and help with cleanup efforts.
"What we're trying to do is just get a whole bunch of volunteers, and we're asking for different materials like sub pumps to get water out," McCurtis said.
McCurtis urges residents who need help to contact Milwaukee community groups, take photos of the damage and remove wet items quickly to help prevent mold. She expressed frustration over a lack of cleanup, pointing to 30th and Center streets, where storm drains remained clogged with trash and leaves days after floodwaters stranded cars.
"People in the city deserve more," McCurtis said.
On the city's south side, Muskego Way Forward reported that many families were hit harder than some may realize.
"There were quite a lot of neighbors who came out to tell us that their basement was also flooded," Elizabeth Ramirez said.
Ramirez captured video showing the severity of the flooding. She has been out with resident volunteers cleaning drains and clearing debris near 16th and Mitchell streets, another area hit by high water, to help prevent future flooding.
"Neighborhood cleanups are the most important not just for the residents but also for the local businesses so that we can prevent and work together as much as possible," Ramirez said.
Both groups are encouraging residents whose homes took on water to ask for help immediately.
"Just reach out to us so we can get folks connected," McCurtis said.
"There are resources everywhere," Ramirez added.
Residents who need help can reach out to their local neighborhood organization or call 2-1-1 for resources. Street flooding or blocked drains should be reported to the city.
Below is a guide from the City of Milwaukee on what you can do if you are impacted by flooding:
MILWAUKEE FLOOD RECOVERY: HELP, CLEANUP, FOOD, DAMAGE, TRASH REMOVAL and WHAT TO DO NOW
NEED HELP RIGHT NOW?
IMPACT 211
Call 211 for:
- Housing help
- Food assistance
- Mental health support
- Cleanup resources
- Storm recovery resources
FOOD LOST IN THE STORM?
Hunger Task Force
If you receive FoodShare and lost food because of flooding or power loss, you may qualify for replacement benefits equal to the value of food purchased with FoodShare.
Important:
- Must apply within 10 days of the storm.
- Complete the Wisconsin replacement benefits form.
LOCAL COMMUNITY HELP
Metcalfe Park Community Bridges
North side cleanup support, volunteer help, food access, neighborhood aid.
Muskego Way Forward
South side neighborhood support, cleanup efforts, local resources.
Dominican Center
Support for Amani residents and families.
IF YOUR BASEMENT FLOODED DO THIS FIRST:
SAFETY
- Shut off electricity before entering.
- Keep children out.
- Wear gloves, boots, mask.
- Watch for slippery floors.
- Beware of sewage contamination.
DOCUMENT DAMAGE
- Take photos/videos immediately.
- Save receipts for repairs.
DRY IT FAST
- Use fans.
- Use dehumidifiers.
- Remove soaked carpet and boxes.
- Wet items over 48 hours may develop mold.
HOW TO CLEAN SURFACES
Mix:
1 gallon water + 1/2 to 3/4 cup bleach
Let sit 30 minutes, then rinse.
Never mix chemicals.
MOLD WARNING If items stayed wet for 2+ days:
- Mattress may need tossing
- Drywall may need replacing
- Upholstered furniture often unsalvageable
- Wear mask/goggles when cleaning mold.
FLOODED VEHICLE?
DO NOT START IT, call insurance first. Water can destroy:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Electrical systems
- Have inspected before starting.
REPORT FLOODING / CITY ISSUES
City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works
Report:
- Blocked drains
- Street flooding
- Debris hazards
- Stranded vehicles
- Call 414-286-CITY
RENTERS WITH DAMAGE, if landlord does not respond:
City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services
Call for unsafe housing conditions:
- Collapsing ceilings
- Electrical hazards
- Flood damage
- Mold concerns
HOW TO GET RID OF FLOOD-DAMAGED ITEMS
PROJECT CLEAN & GREEN (MILWAUKEE)
City of Milwaukee Project Clean & Green
Residents can place out unwanted furniture and flood-damaged household items for pickup on designated neighborhood dates through June.
Rules:
- Up to six cubic yards
- Picked up on regular trash day
- Neighborhood dates vary
NOT ACCEPTED:
- Tires
- Appliances
Great for:
- Sofas
- Chairs
- Ruined basement furniture
- Water-damaged junk
CITY DROP-OFF CENTERS
City of Milwaukee Sanitation Drop-Off Center
Open Tuesday–Sunday, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
BEFORE NEXT RAIN
- Clear nearby drains safely
- Test sump pump
- Move valuables off floor
- Charge phones
- Keep towels, buckets ready
- Know who to call now
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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