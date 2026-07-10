Figure skaters from around the world have come to the Pettit National Ice Center to turn the rink into one of the biggest stages in figure skating this week.

The event is organized by Carolin Clausius, chair of Skate Milwaukee, who has been judging figure skating for 46 years.

"This is Milwaukee it's our 21st annual competition, and it is also our sixth time hosting the Jr Cup," Clausius said.

More than 200 skaters are competing in Milwaukee at various levels. The Junior Cup features many of the nation's top young skaters, all chasing the next step in their careers.

Watch: Figure skaters from around the world compete at Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee this week

Figure skaters from around the world compete at Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee this week

"Our Junior Cup skaters are here to prove themselves towards earning a spot on our national team, and they want to be eligible for a Grand Prix competition that's an international competition coming up this summer and fall," Clausius said.

Michael Khavin, from New York, has been skating since he was 7.

"The goal this weekend I have a couple of scores that I would personally like to achieve. I really wanna put myself out there. This is. I'm kind of new in the Jr series, and I wanna make sure that I show my print. I wanna make sure that I prove to them that I belong here, I belong with all these advanced skaters," Khavin said.

Alexa Gasparotto competed in the Seniors Ladies Championship, performing her short program to Adele's Make You Feel My Love.

"If I connect that song very, very well for me. For me, it more brings out the positive aspect of things we might be scared of, so maybe today some skaters might be nervous when they step out onto the ice," Gasparotto said.

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