MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days and Festa Italiana are filling downtown Milwaukee with live music, food and large crowds this weekend.

For many, events like these are a summer tradition.

"The festivals for the summertime-they're something to do like almost every single day and almost most definitely every single week," Natara Riley said.

But some festivalgoers say outside of these big events, downtown's entertainment scene isn't what it used to be.

"I grew up partying on Water Street. I won't go there no more at all," Leandra Wohner said.

"I think it's the city is not upkeeping the entertainment that people need to have fun. So when something does happen, like Bastille Days or other festivals, a lot of people tend to go to it because there's not a lot of room for like activities for people," Riley said.

Watch: Festivalgoers say Milwaukee's summer events fill a gap in downtown entertainment

It's a weekend of festivals in downtown Milwaukee

Festivalgoers say events like these give people a chance to enjoy live music, support local vendors, and try new foods — all in an environment they feel is well organized.

"I feel like it's safe. They block off the roads, especially where there's a lot of people walking around, and you know, parking wasn't hard to find either. So it's very-I want to say-I feel like it's very well put together," Dana Garcia said.

For those who may be hesitant about coming downtown, Emma Maertz offered this encouragement.

"If you never give it a chance, you never discover all the wonderful little vibrant things out here on the streets, and so I'd say give it a chance. You know, come down, see what it's like, walk around, try out a street festival, park a few blocks away, and explore a new area," Maertz said.

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