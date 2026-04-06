Federal judge denies former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's request for acquittal and new trial

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge has denied former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's request for an acquittal and a new trial.
In December of last year, a jury found Dugan guilty on one of two charges for obstructing federal agents from detaining an undocumented immigrant.
Monday's decision comes from the same trial judge, Lynn Adelman.
Dugan filed the motion to dismiss, arguing that she had "absolute judicial immunity" and that the prosecution violated the Constitution's separation of powers by "intruding on the authority of state judges to manage their own courtrooms and proceedings."
Adelman denied the motion, stating that there is no "general rule of criminal immunity for judges." He also argued that Dugan acted outside of her normal duties as a judge to conceal Eduardo Flores Ruiz from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Dugan resigned as a Milwaukee County Judge in January.
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