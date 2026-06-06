A family in the North Shore community is mourning the sudden loss of 43-year-old Nate Gruber, a father of three, beloved club soccer coach, and devoted husband, who died Tuesday from a fast-moving bacterial infection just days after playing kickball with friends.

Monica Gruber, Nate's sister, is sharing the family's story as they grieve the loss of a man she says touched countless lives.

"I think it's shocking when someone so young and healthy can go this quickly," Monica said. "I think about the future of the girls and everything that he didn't get to do."

Last Friday, Nate was playing kickball and getting dinner with his three daughters. The following morning, he texted his sister about a pain in his ankle.

Watch: Family honors 'Coach Gruber' after rare, fast-moving infection claims his life

Family honors 'Coach Gruber' after rare infection claims life

"He texted me on his Saturday morning, saying I think I messed up my ankle at the kickball game I was in last night," Monica said.

She said what started as an injured ankle quickly turned into a life-threatening bacterial infection. Despite emergency surgeries and an amputation, the infection progressed too rapidly to be stopped.

Monica, who lives in Spain, flew in and had time to say goodbye to her only sibling.

"I had five hours with him, and that was a gift, that was a gift, so we got to talk to him, and I got to tell him what a good brother he was. Girls, and then I was going to continue protecting his girls, just like he would want me to do," Monica said.

She said the speed and severity of the infection left medical staff stunned.

"Even the doctors and the nurses were crying alongside of us because they couldn't believe what was happening before them. It is so rare," Monica said.

Nate is being remembered as a devoted girl dad, a beloved soccer coach, a big brother, and a loving husband who always showed up for his family.

"I want him to be remembered as Coach Gruber. I want him to be remembered it as like the best big brother," Monica said.

Monica says she is now thinking about the future Nate's wife and daughters face without him.

"I think about Angela being a single mom with three girls, a cat, and a house to take care of all on her own," Monica said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help support the family.

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