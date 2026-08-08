MILWAUKEE — Day two of the Wisconsin State Fair is underway, and vendors and visitors say it is off to a warm and smooth start — a big change from this time last year, when historic August floods filled the fairgrounds.

For many, the flooding at the fairgrounds was just a glimpse of the much greater damage the flood caused across southeast Wisconsin, whether they were in the thick of it or saw videos on social media.

Brianna May was at the fair the night of the flood.

Watch: Dry days and dried bugs are back: Fairgoers, vendors reflect one year after historic flood

Dry days and dried bugs are back: Fairgoers, vendors reflect one year after historic flood

"It was coming down like crazy," May said. "All of a sudden, the water is like up to my knees, so that was pretty, pretty rough."

Vendors like All Things Jerky had to close down early during last year's flood.

"I mean, running a business is hard anyway. But yeah, last year was a shock. I mean, there was a whole day and a half of lost revenue," Jessica Jerky said.

Jerky says the flood was not the only natural disaster she experienced this year.

"We're coming off of a year of the flood, and then I live in Appleton, which was just hit with the tornado. So I'm just hoping and crossing my fingers there's no really bad weather here this year," Jerky said.

Despite a tough year, Jerky is back at the fair, this time with bugged-out cheesecake on the menu.

"I've been selling bugs here for 15 years, and making it crazy fun," Jerky said.

May and her girlfriend gave the bug cheesecake a try.

"Crunchy, a little earthy. Not too bad though… it doesn't taste like bugs," May said.

While the memories of the flood may not be flushed away completely, fairgoers and vendors are taking advantage of the drier days — and even dried bugs — this year.

"We plan on being here all day because we love to eat," May said.

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