WEST ALLIS, Wis. — As diesel prices continue climbing to record highs in Wisconsin, some drivers across southeast Wisconsin are shopping around station-to-station looking for any break they can find at the pump.

According to AAA, Wisconsin’s statewide average for diesel climbed to $6.19 per gallon Thursday, another record high for the state. Regular unleaded also continued rising, averaging about $4.34 per gallon statewide. That's up nearly a quarter from Wednesday.

Using fuel price tracking apps like GasBuddy and rewards programs, drivers packed some stations in the Milwaukee area where diesel prices were selling for nearly a dollar below the statewide average.

Where Drivers Are Finding the Lowest Fuel Prices

Drivers hunt for cheaper diesel as Wisconsin prices hit record high

At an Amoco station in Waukesha, diesel was selling for about $5.29 per gallon Thursday.

“I’m glad I don't use diesel because $6 a gallon's awful lot,” said Kevin Teuteberg, who was filling up on regular unleaded.

In New Berlin, long lines formed at a Costco gas station where members were taking advantage of regular gas prices around $3.79 per gallon. The price jumped to $3.89 by the afternoon.

AAA Wisconsin spokesperson Nick Jarmusz told TMJ4 earlier this week that drivers should consider using fuel rewards programs and membership discounts when possible to help offset rising costs.

In West Allis, a Shell station on Burnham selling diesel for around $5.09 per gallon and regular unleaded for $3.69 also drew attention from drivers hoping to save money before prices climb higher. By the afternoon, those prices had jumped up nearly $1.

Tim Cochran, an RV traveler staying in the Milwaukee area before heading back to Arizona, said he specifically drove to the station after spotting the lower price online.

“I saw $5.09 a gallon,” Cochran said. “I said, ‘Well, that’s probably a mistake, but I’m willing to drive the two miles to go see if it’s real.’”

Cochran said rising diesel prices are forcing him and his wife to cut back in other areas while traveling.

“We certainly cut back on going out to eat,” he said. “We cook at home much more now.”

Tyler Hussin, a small business owner with Cousins Gutter & Exterior, said higher diesel prices are also squeezing businesses that rely on trucks and travel.

“It was probably $70 or $80 to fill up a few months ago, and now it’s $140, $150 every time I fill up,” Hussin said.

Hussin said finding cheaper diesel can make a significant difference.

“If I can save $1 a gallon, it adds up,” he said.

AAA Wisconsin spokesperson Nick Jarmusz said rising global oil prices remain one of the biggest drivers behind the recent spike in fuel prices.

“The bulk — probably about two-thirds or more of the price that we pay at the pump — is directly related to what the price of oil on the global market is,” Jarmusz told TMJ4 earlier this week.

AAA also says diesel demand typically rises during harvest season, adding additional pressure to prices this time of year.

Analysts with GasBuddy have also warned drivers in the Great Lakes region that more price spikes could still be ahead due to surging wholesale fuel prices.

AAA recommends drivers focus on fuel-efficient driving habits, avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding, and take advantage of fuel rewards programs or memberships when possible.



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