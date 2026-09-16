MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin drivers are feeling more pain at the pump as diesel prices hit a record statewide average Wednesday while gas prices continue climbing across the state.

According to AAA, Wisconsin’s average diesel price reached $6.1275 per gallon on Sept. 16 — the highest recorded average in state history. Regular unleaded gasoline averaged $4.1078 per gallon statewide, still below the all-time record of $4.9226 set in June 2022.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha area, diesel prices also reached a record high Wednesday at $6.0695 per gallon, according to AAA.

TMJ4 News reporter Michael Beiermeister has more on what this could mean for your wallet in the video below:

Wisconsin drivers feel squeeze as diesel hits record high, gas climbs

AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz said rising global oil prices are the biggest factor driving the increases.

“The bulk — probably about two-thirds or more of the price that we pay at the pump — is directly related to what the price of oil on the global market is,” Jarmusz said. “Right now, we’re looking at prices above $100 a barrel in most indexes, and that is pushing everything that derives from that up.”

Jarmusz said diesel prices are rising especially quickly because demand typically peaks during harvest season.

“Diesel has a different demand cycle than gasoline,” he said. “It actually peaks at this time of year during harvest season, which is why we’re seeing those prices shoot up so much faster and higher than the gas prices right now.”

Analysts with GasBuddy are also warning drivers in the Great Lakes region that another spike in fuel prices could be ahead.

ALERT: #GreatLakes and #Rockies regions are likely to see another price hike this week, even with price jumps that happened already yesterday and today due to huge jumps in wholesale gasoline and diesel prices. Gasoline could jump 25-75c with diesel rising 55-85c/gal — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) September 15, 2026

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan posted on social media that gas and diesel prices “look set for a spike over the next 48 hours,” particularly in parts of the nation’s interior. In another post, De Haan warned gasoline prices in the Great Lakes region could rise another .25 to .75 cents per gallon, while diesel prices could increase another .55 to .85 cents per gallon due to surging wholesale fuel prices.

For many drivers, the higher prices are already changing daily habits.

Donald Reinke said rising fuel costs are forcing him to cut back on travel and spending.

Mike Beiermeister Donald Reinke closely monitors diesel prices.

“Everything’s been cut down,” Reinke said. “Trips, going to the grocery store, going out to dinner — everything’s been cut back a little bit.”

Reinke said diesel prices concern him the most because of the impact transportation costs can have on the broader economy.

“My biggest concern was the diesel price. That’s your barometer,” he said. “When diesel goes up, that is a very big factor that we really need to look into.”

Another driver, Esteban, said he relies on a gas scooter that gets roughly 50 miles per gallon and only needs to be filled about once a month.

Mike Beiermeister Esteban brought his scooter in to get gas.

“Everything is high,” he said. “But what can you do? I have to pay.”

AAA recommends drivers focus on fuel-efficient driving habits, avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding, and take advantage of fuel rewards programs when possible as prices remain elevated.

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