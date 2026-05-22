MILWAUKEE — A five-alarm fire this week devastated a North Side Milwaukee building tied to a major community redevelopment vision — but Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter says the loss won't stop what her late brother started.

"It's not the building that makes the vision. It's the vision that makes the building," Daniels-Carter said.

Watch: While a five-alarm fire may have destroyed a building tied to a redevelopment project on Milwaukee's North Side, why Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ is still looking forward towards its 40th anniversary.

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter speaks out after Holy Redeemer fire: “It’s not the building that makes the vision”

The business leader, philanthropist and Milwaukee Bucks owner is speaking out for the first time since the fire, as Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ prepares to celebrate 40 years of ministry, faith and community investment.

"40 years of ministry excellence, 40 years of being in this community and bringing services to this community, healthcare, dental care, education for children, ministry… one incident can't stop that," Daniels-Carter said.

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter

The building destroyed in the fire was part of a larger vision created by her late brother, Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, who founded the ministry in 1986. What began as a small congregation grew into a large campus offering education programs, healthcare services, youth outreach, ministry, music and arts programming, and community support initiatives — built, she says, on his unshakable belief in Milwaukee's North Side.

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"He said, I want to make sure that I placed excellence right where I grew up he had opportunities to minister out of state but he said nope, I know exactly where I wanna be," Daniels-Carter said.

That vision grew from a vacant plumbing facility into a campus that has served thousands of families across Milwaukee for decades. Church materials describe Holy Redeemer as "a story of faith in action," highlighting food distributions, mentorship programs, scholarships and economic empowerment efforts. The ministry also operates the Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts.

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

Daniels-Carter says the strategy her brother put in place did not end with his death — and it will not end with the fire.

"The strategy that Bishop had in place didn't stop with Bishop and his promotion to glory. The strategy continues," she said.

That legacy now falls in part to her. Rather than focusing on the loss, she says her attention is fixed on the future.

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter & Bishop Sedgwick Daniels Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter & Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

"I don't focus on the challenge. My focus has always been on the future," Daniels-Carter said.

"When you focus on the future and don't keep yourself locked into the past, it allows you to move in a direction that even others will have to turn and recognize that God must have been with them," she said.

The impact of that vision, she says, is measurable in the lives changed every day on the campus.

"When you look at the lives that are changed every day on this campus through the Boys and Girls Club, through education… I don't even know if you can measure the return on investment," Daniels-Carter said.

Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter & Bishop Sedgwick Daniels Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter & Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

"Every individual in the high school was awarded an educational scholarship. One young lady received 20 scholarships," Daniels-Carter said.

The ministry's reach extends well beyond Milwaukee. Holy Redeemer's global outreach has launched more than 2,700 women in business in Africa, and the campus has provided healthcare services on the continent as well.

"We don't allow one negative situation to impact a global vision," she said.

Today, Daniels-Carter says her focus is on passing on the knowledge, resources, and mission her brother built.

"My life right now is all about intergenerational transfer," she said. "When you invest in others, you're really investing in yourself."

She believes Bishop Daniels would be proud of those who have stepped up to carry the work forward.

"I think he would be just extremely proud of the individuals that have stepped up and continued to move forward," Daniels-Carter said.

Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

"He passed the baton and now they're carrying that torch and they're running," she said.

That includes the ministry's promise groups, which remain active across Milwaukee today.

"Those promise groups are doing community acts all over the city… sowing into lives all across the city," Daniels-Carter said.

As Holy Redeemer prepares for its 40th anniversary celebration, the fire has only strengthened her faith in what lies ahead.

"I appreciate the 40 years we've just walked through, but you better look out because the next 40 years are gonna be amazing," Daniels-Carter said.

Church leaders say the anniversary milestone represents far more than longevity — calling it a celebration of legacy, faith, outreach and decades of investment into Milwaukee's North Side community.

Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ The 40th anniversary celebration runs May 30 through June 1

The 40th anniversary celebration runs May 30 through June 1 and includes multiple events honoring the church's past while looking toward its future.

Saturday, May 30: "The Voice" Choir Fest Celebration, 6 p.m. Featuring choirs and music ministries from across Milwaukee, including a reunion performance by former Holy Redeemer choir members.

Sunday, May 31: 40th Anniversary Worship Service, 9 a.m. Featuring special guest Bishop Jerry W. Macklin, First Assistant Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ.

Sunday, May 31: Evening Fellowship Celebration, 6 p.m. at IPAMA. Includes live entertainment, community recognition awards, comedy, music, and fellowship.

Monday, June 1: 40th Anniversary Gala, 7 p.m. at The Baird Center. The formal gala will feature musical guests, speakers, and a celebration honoring four decades of ministry and community impact.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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