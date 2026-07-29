MILWAUKEE — City leaders and residents met at 3rd St. Market Hall for a town hall to discuss neighborhood safety issues including traffic calming, reckless driving and Lime scooter regulations.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed housing, economic growth and support for the elevated construction project for I-794. Deedee Walla, a downtown resident, said he was frustrated by the mayor's stance on the project.

WATCH: Downtown Milwaukee residents fill town hall on traffic safety, reckless driving and Lime scooter rules

Downtown Milwaukee residents fill town hall on traffic safety, reckless driving and Lime scooter rules

"He talked during the entire meeting about his vision for like better transit, better other modes of transportation like the scooters, like biking, like walking, and building a freeway in the middle of downtown goes directly against all of those things, including his plan of housing, his year of housing for this year," Walla said.

Lime scooter restrictions were another major topic of discussion. District One Alder Bob Bauman spoke about two different proposals. One would limit scooter speed to a maximum of 5 miles per hour. The second would raise fines for sidewalk riding from $10-$20 to $100-$200.

"I think that those are actually working against each other because if you are driving at five miles per hour in the middle of the street, I feel unsafe. I think the solution, the long-term solution, is to build more bike lanes," Walla said.

The proposals for Lime scooters are still in committee.

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