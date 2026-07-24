CUDAHY, Wis. — A self-service cake-pop stand in Cudahy has become a place where customers can buy a treat, support two children who lost their mother, and help start a conversation about domestic violence.

Toni Piparo, founder of All For Them Co., launched the fundraiser after learning about the death of Kiana Pliska, a 32-year-old mother of two. A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and stalking in connection with Pliska’s death.

Piparo did not know Pliska personally, but she immediately wanted to help after recognizing parts of her own experience in Pliska’s story.

“Because that could have easily been me and my, or my kids, you know, and um I just wanted to do something,” Piparo said.

Piparo started All For Them Co. with her children after escaping an abusive relationship. She said the business gave her family something of its own that could not be taken away from them. Baking also allowed her to reconnect with something she loved while raising awareness about domestic violence.

TMJ4 Cake-pop fundraiser supports Kiana Pliska’s two children

“I lived in silence for a long time, and um, I just learned that abuse thrives in silence, and I'm done being silent, and my story deserves to be heard and the millions of other victims, they deserve to be heard, all of them equally,” Piparo said.

For the fundraiser, Piparo and her children created pink-and-yellow cake pops inspired by Pliska’s favorite colors and treats. The flavors include Reese’s peanut butter, strawberry shortcake, funfetti and “Kiana’s Cake,” a vanilla cake pop dipped in milk chocolate.

Watch: Cudahy cake-pop fundraiser supports Kiana Pliska’s children, raises domestic violence awareness

Cudahy cake-pop fundraiser supports Kiana Pliska’s children, raises domestic violence awareness

Half of the proceeds from each cake pop sold will go directly to Pliska’s family to support her two children. The cake pops cost $3 each or four for $10.

The stand is self-service, allowing customers to select their cake pops and pay using cash, Venmo or Cash App. Customers have also stopped by simply to leave donations, offer prayers and show support for the family.

Nina Mitchell came to the stand after learning that Pliska was the goddaughter of one of her close friends.

“I think this is wonderful. It makes my heart happy to see people coming together like this,” Mitchell said.

TMJ4 Nina Mitchell

Alexis Taylor traveled from Milwaukee to support the fundraiser. Taylor said she survived domestic violence within the past year and experienced a situation in which a restraining order was not followed or taken seriously.

“It never should come to this to bring awareness to a situation like this or a need for change, but hopefully this is an opportunity for the city to take things like this more seriously,” Taylor said.

TMJ4 Alexis Taylor

Taylor said the fundraiser gives community members a way to help Pliska’s family while also drawing attention to the experiences of people seeking protection from abuse.

Piparo said she hopes the effort provides immediate support for Pliska’s children and encourages people to listen when survivors ask for help.

“Just listening to survivors, believing them, believing victims, and listening to us,” Piparo said.

Fundraiser dates and locations

Cudahy

5562 S. Swift Ave.

Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out

Caledonia

423 Hialeah Drive

Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out

Cake pops cost $3 each or four for $10. Cash, Venmo and Cash App are accepted.

Additional upcoming event

Piparo said All For Them Co. also plans to host a cake-pop pop-up during the Women’s Resource Center’s domestic violence awareness walk in Racine this September. The exact date and additional event details had not been confirmed at the time of the interview.

Related memorial

Pliska’s family is holding a balloon release in her memory at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Sheridan Park, 4800 S. Lake Drive in Cudahy. Attendees are invited to wear pink and bring pink balloons in recognition of Pliska’s favorite color.

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