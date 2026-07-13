Community to provide input after MPS decision to move Lincoln Avenue students to nearby high school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is holding community listening sessions Monday and Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club at Rogers Street Academy as families respond to the district's plan for students displaced by the Lincoln Avenue School fire.

The fire occurred in the early morning hours of June 30. No one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

WATCH: MPS to hold community listening sessions on Lincoln Avenue School fire decision

Milwaukee Public Schools to hold listening sessions on Lincoln Avenue School fire decision

The district announced Friday that for the upcoming school year, students would attend Casimir Pulaski High School. The location is large enough to keep all 400-plus students together under one roof while keeping them separate from the high school students. Casimir Pulaski High School is about 1.5 miles from Lincoln Avenue School.

School officials said the priority was always finding a way to keep the community together — something that mattered to parents like Dulce Sanchez, a mother of three students who attended Lincoln Avenue School.

"Yes, it's a relief because I was actually worried. I'm pretty sure other parents were worried, like, 'Where's my kid going to go?' I'm gonna be stressing trying to sign them up for another school, trying to find them the perfect school, and I'm happy with that outcome now," Sanchez said.

Cecelia Stib, a mother of a Lincoln Avenue student who was present the day of the fire, said staying in the neighborhood with her community is important for her and her son.

"That's better because then we don't have to have all the kids go to different schools. Like, how are we supposed to have everyone be? He likes being with his friend that we go by right by us," Stib said.

Those looking to voice their opinions on the district's decision to move to Casimir Pulaski High School can attend a listening session Monday, July 13, at 9 a.m. or Tuesday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Boys & Girls Club at Rogers Street Academy and will also be livestreamed.

The school year begins Sept. 1 — just 50 days away Monday.

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