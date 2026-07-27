Community members gather at vigil for Corey Ruiz after fatal Madison police shooting

MILWAUKEE — Community members gathered Sunday evening near North 14th Street and West Vliet Street to remember Corey Ruiz, the 38-year-old man fatally shot by Madison police last week.

The vigil was organized by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression near a memorial bench honoring Sam Sharpe Jr., who was killed by Columbus, Ohio, police during the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"It's important to grieve together and elevate Corey's name from Milwaukee to Madison, while also highlighting all the families here still seeking justice," said Alan Chavoya, the organization's treasurer.

TMJ4 News Alan Chavoya

According to Madison police, officers were responding to reports of a person stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors July 22 when they encountered Ruiz on the city's east side.

Police said Ruiz rode away on a bicycle before a struggle with officers.

During the struggle, police said Ruiz produced a fixed-blade knife and injured an officer. Police said officers deployed a taser before one officer fatally shot Ruiz.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

The four officers involved remain on administrative leave.

Joshua Taylor, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said he spent several days protesting in Madison before attending Sunday's vigil in Milwaukee.

"The general sentiment is anger," Taylor said.

"What's happened in Madison has happened in Milwaukee, happened in Wisconsin, and happened across the nation," Taylor said.

TMJ4 News Joshua Taylor.

Among those attending was Linda Anderson, whose son, Jay Anderson Jr., was fatally shot by then-Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah in 2016.

"It's been 10 years this year for us, and it's still not the same. It'll never be the same," Anderson said.

Addressing Ruiz's family, she added, "Corey, I pray for your family. I pray for your kids."

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression is calling for the officer who fired the fatal shots to be arrested and charged.

"The eyes of the world are on them, hoping they'll do the right thing," Chavoya said.

Chavoya said organizers wanted to support the Ruiz family while drawing attention to other families still seeking justice.

"We know the Ruiz family's road is a long one, but one that needs a lot of support. So we're here," Chavoya said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation remains ongoing.

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