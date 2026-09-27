Classmate charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Camron Bowen on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A newly obtained criminal complaint alleges a classmate shot and killed 16-year-old Camron Bowen near Layton Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue on September 19.

Watch the report from Paris in the video player below:

Classmate charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Camron Bowen

Robbiel Stokes, 15, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Stokes attended Bay View High School with Bowen. The complaint says Bowen and Stokes got into a fight at Bay View High School on Sept. 16, three days before the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Bowen was riding a county bus on September 19 when Stokes boarded. The two spoke on the bus, and the complaint says their conversation appeared to become heated. Both boys got off the bus near Layton Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue. The complaint says Stokes got behind Bowen as they exited the bus. Then Stokes pulled a handgun from his hoodie pocket and began shooting at Bowen as he ran away. The medical examiner found Bowen had six gunshot wounds.

The criminal complaint says Stokes called his mother asking to be picked up just minutes after police were dispatched to the scene. According to the complaint, investigators later showed her MCTS surveillance images, and she identified her son as the person who shot Bowen. Police searched Stokes's mother's car and found a cartridge that was the same brand and caliber as bullet casings found at the scene.

Bowen's mother, Jennifer Cassidy, said she is relieved to know who police are looking for, but wants an arrest made.

"I'm happy that I know who it is. I'm happy that I know it was exactly what I suspected. It is just hard because he is not caught yet. I just don't want this happening to anybody else," said Cassidy.

TMJ4 Jennifer Cassidy, Camron's Mom

Cassidy described the toll her son's death has taken on her.

"My heart and soul is gone and it is really heartbreaking. I just want everyone to know he was a special kid, he was smart, he had a future for himself," said Cassidy.

She also expressed sympathy for Stokes's mother, while calling on parents to take responsibility for keeping guns safely away from their children.

"I lost my son, but she is going to lose hers in a different way and it's really sad. I feel some type of sympathy for her, but at the end of the day, these parents need to make sure their kids are not holding these guns and teach them about gun safety," Cassidy said.

Bowen's aunt, Nicole Cassidy, mourned the future her nephew will never have.

"We don't get to see him walk across a stage and graduate. It is not right to us," said Nicole Cassidy.

TMJ4 Nicole Cassidy, Camron's aunt

On Saturday, family and loved ones gathered for a walk in Bowen's honor. They called for justice and an end to gun violence.

"Gun violence has to change and I am going to make sure my son is heard. I am his voice now. Bullying and gun violence is going to get changed as long as I have something to do with it," said Cassidy.

Bowen grew up on Milwaukee's south side and attended Bay View High School. He had just turned 16 the week before he was killed. His mother remembered him as someone with a bright future and a big personality.

Jennifer Cassidy A photo of Camron his mother shared with TMJ4

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stokes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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